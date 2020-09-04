Google Ads More Than Triples The Conversion Categories

Google Ads Twitter it went from 6 conversion categories to 19 conversion categories, if you know math, that is more than three times. Google said "starting today, you can group your conversion actions in 19 different categories such as "add to cart", "submit lead form", "book appointment", and more."

In Google Ads conversion tracking starts with you creating a conversion action in your Google Ads account. A conversion action is a specific customer activity that is valuable to your business. Before you start, you can set up a new conversion category by following the instructions in Set up conversion tracking for your website.

Those categories have been expanded to include many more options of types of conversions. Google said "These additional categories make it easier for you to understand conversion funnel metrics based on your marketing objectives."

Notice that Google Ads will recommend new categories for all your existing conversion actions on the Conversions page. You can review and modify these suggestions to make sure your performance reports are accurate. Starting October 15th, these suggestions will be automatically applied if you haven't already accepted them. So you really should review these categories soon.

