The New Microsoft Advertising Is Rolling Out To All

Last October, Microsoft announced a major redesign for its Microsoft Advertising platform. Ten months later, Microsoft said "the redesign is now rolling out to all advertisers within the next several weeks."

Here is a screen shot of the overview section of Microsoft Advertising:

What is new?

Global menu bar that appears on the top of every page

The main menu on the far left will allow quick-and-easy access to your campaigns

New keyboard shortcuts will help you instantly access popular pages and actions

Cross-account insights with Manager Account Overview

And much much more.

Just be on the look out, you may be automatically upgraded to this new design, so do not be concerned when you see it.

