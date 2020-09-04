Google's Googlebot Crawling As Chrome v85

Sep 4, 2020
On August 25th, Google updated its web browser Chrome on desktop and mobile to version 85 and then by as early as September 1st, GoogleBot was already crawling and rendering pages using version 85. It is really an evergreen Googlebot.

Valentin Pletzer noticed this in the morning:

But it may have been as early as September 1st according to ScreamingFrog:

Kelogs saw it as early as August 31st but I guess it depends on your time zone?

Serge sees Chrome v87, which is not a stable release yet and Google may be testing it? v87 was a Canary channel release on August 22nd and not a stable release yet.

