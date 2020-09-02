Google Ads Tax Ad Increase 2% In UK & 5% In Turkey & Austria

Sep 2, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google AdWords
Google sent out emails to advertisers yesterday that if they serve ads in the UK, Turkey and Austria that it will begin charging more for its ads there to cover for taxes. Google will be raising the price for its Google Ads by 2% in the United Kingdom and by 5% in Turkey and Austria to cover the cost of digital services taxes in Europe. This tax increase starts in November 2020.

Here is the email sent to some advertising from Gil David on Twitter:

It says ads of November 2, 2020 Google will being adding a fee to your next invoice or statement for ads served in specific countries:

  • Ads served in Turkey: a 5% regulatory operating cost added to your invoice or statement
  • Ads served in Austria: a 4% Autria DST fee added to your invoice or statement
  • Ads served in the United Kingdom: a 2% UK DST fee added to your invoice or statement

Here are some of the other notices:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

