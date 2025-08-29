This week we had our first Google spam update in 8 months, the August 2025 spam update. This update touched down very quickly, likely within 24 hours. I also posted a Google search ranking volatility status report. Google is testing changes to AI Mode to encourage clicks. A new report says traditional search is not dying. A new survey says only 4% of searchers don’t click on links in AI Overviews. Some sites saw a huge decline in crawl rates in Google Search Console, this was a confirmed bug fixed by Google. Google Search Console’s performance report search appearance filter for Android Apps seems broken too. Google Ads PMax channel reporting is now on the account level. Google Ads get audience exclusions for Shopping campaigns. Google Ads has new loyalty goals. Microsoft responds to complaints over its Bing search ads being hard to see. Microsoft is also testing larger title fonts for its search ads over organic listings. Microsoft Advertising shared the dos and don’ts of suspensions and appeals. And I doubt Google is hiring a new Search Liaison. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

