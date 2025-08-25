Earlier we reported that ChatGPT from OpenAI seems to be using parts of Google search results for its answers (kudos to the SEO community for spotting it first). Well, according to The Information, OpenAI has been partially using Google search results scraped by a startup called SerpApi for ChatGPT responses on current events like news and sports.

The article says, "OpenAI is getting the data from SerpApi, an eight-year-old web-scraping firm, which listed OpenAI as a customer on its website as recently as May last year. It removed the reference for reasons that couldn’t be learned."

It is not just ChatGPT, but also Perplexity is using this method as well.

Well there you have it... It's SerpApi. Note, Perplexity is also a customer of theirs -> Sources: OpenAI has been partially using Google search results scraped by a startup called SerpApi for ChatGPT responses on current events like news and sports



Ahrefs recently did a study that showed that "83.39% of ChatGPT’s chosen results don’t appear in Google’s search results at all for the same fan-out queries."

But you often can find examples of ChatGPT results matching Google's.

