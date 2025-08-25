Report: ChatGPT Using SerpApi To Scrape Google Search Results

Aug 25, 2025 - 7:51 am 3 by
Filed Under Other Search Engines

Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman cartoon

Earlier we reported that ChatGPT from OpenAI seems to be using parts of Google search results for its answers (kudos to the SEO community for spotting it first). Well, according to The Information, OpenAI has been partially using Google search results scraped by a startup called SerpApi for ChatGPT responses on current events like news and sports.

The article says, "OpenAI is getting the data from SerpApi, an eight-year-old web-scraping firm, which listed OpenAI as a customer on its website as recently as May last year. It removed the reference for reasons that couldn’t be learned."

It is not just ChatGPT, but also Perplexity is using this method as well.

Ahrefs recently did a study that showed that "83.39% of ChatGPT’s chosen results don’t appear in Google’s search results at all for the same fan-out queries."

But you often can find examples of ChatGPT results matching Google's.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 25, 2025

Aug 25, 2025 - 10:00 am
Other Search Engines

Report: ChatGPT Using SerpApi To Scrape Google Search Results

Aug 25, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Channel Reporting On Account Level

Aug 25, 2025 - 7:41 am
Misc Google

Is Google Hiring Another Search Liaison? Seems Unlikely.

Aug 25, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Status Report

Aug 25, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests AI Overview Ask Anything Box Leads To AI Mode

Aug 25, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Ads PMax Channel Reporting On Account Level
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: August 25, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.