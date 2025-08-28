Microsoft Testing Tests Larger Titles For Ads In Bing Search

Aug 28, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Bing Billboard Ads

Microsoft Advertising is testing using larger font sizes for the sponsored ads in the Bing search results. This makes the sponsored results stand out just a bit more than the free/organic search results.

This was spotted by Drew Cannon who shared a screenshot of this on X - he wrote, "Are my eyes deceiving me or is the Microsoft Advertising ad headline text larger than the last of the organic links on Bing."

He is right, here is his screenshot:

Bing Sponsored Ads Larger Font

I put them side by side so you can compare - it is about 5 pixels taller/wider:

Bing Sponsored Ads Larger Font Side By Side

Is this a bit deceptive or just normal experimenting?

Forum discussion at X.

 

