Microsoft Advertising is testing using larger font sizes for the sponsored ads in the Bing search results. This makes the sponsored results stand out just a bit more than the free/organic search results.

This was spotted by Drew Cannon who shared a screenshot of this on X - he wrote, "Are my eyes deceiving me or is the Microsoft Advertising ad headline text larger than the last of the organic links on Bing."

He is right, here is his screenshot:

I put them side by side so you can compare - it is about 5 pixels taller/wider:

Is this a bit deceptive or just normal experimenting?

