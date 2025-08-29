Daily Search Forum Recap: August 29, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google August 2025 spam update touched down very quickly and is already stirring things up. Google is testing rounded snippet designs. Google Business Profiles NMX shows a new Profiles button for some. Google added guidance for JavaScript-based paywalls. Bing Webmaster Tools sitemaps sometimes is not showing the index coverage button. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.