Daily Search Forum Recap: August 29, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google August 2025 spam update touched down very quickly and is already stirring things up. Google is testing rounded snippet designs. Google Business Profiles NMX shows a new Profiles button for some. Google added guidance for JavaScript-based paywalls. Bing Webmaster Tools sitemaps sometimes is not showing the index coverage button. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google August 2025 Spam Update Impact Felt Quickly
Often, but not always, when Google releases an algorithm update, we don't see the impact for the first few days. However, with the August 2025 spam update, we are likely seeing the effect within 24 hours after it was announced.
-
Bing Webmaster Tools Sitemaps Index Coverage Button Missing For Some
Some SEOs are noticing that when you look at your sitemaps report in Bing Webmaster Tools, for some sitemaps, some are missing the Index Coverage button. I personally can see the same thing for some of the properties I have access to within Bing Webmaster Tools.
-
Google NMX Business Profiles May Show New Profiles Button
Google may show a new "Profiles" button in the Google Business Profiles NMX dashboard. It may show if you manage multiple Google Business Profiles and you are in this test.
-
Google Search On JavaScript-Based Paywalls
Google has added new guidance to the "Fix Search-related JavaScript problems" help document, specifically addressing JavaScript-based paywalls.
-
Google Tests Rounded Search Results Snippet Design Again
Google is testing a rounded corner search result snippet card design again. We've seen this numerous times over the past decade or so and it seems to be back. The snippet sections are bordered in with rectangular outlines, and the corners of those rectangles are curved and circular.
-
Google Gurgaon Live Sketching & Caricature Art
Google had an event in its Gurgaon office where the Googlers were able to get their faces sketched. This was live sketching and caricature art.
-
Video: Google Spam Update, AI Mode Changes, ChatGPT Does Use Google, Search Ad News & More
This week we had our first Google spam update in 8 months, the August 2025 spam update. This update touched down very quickly, likely within 24 hours. I also posted a Google search ranking volatility status report. Google is...
