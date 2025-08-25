Google posted a new job for an External Communications Manager, Search - this job seems a lot like what Danny Sullivan, the former Google Search Liaison, did, but I am not sure if this is the job posting to find a new Google Search Liaison.

I spotted this via Lily Ray who posted about it on X on Friday. Many are thinking this is to find the new Search Liaison.

This is part of the job description:

As a member of the Global Communications & Public Affairs team, you will work cross-functionally to help communicate with journalists and other thought leaders; devise specific communications materials and campaigns; engage in face-to-face meetings with commentators and other opinion formers; and develop print and web-based material supporting these campaigns. We're looking for great communicators who can understand complex issues and explain them in person and also via well written, simple blog posts, FAQs, video scripts and more. In this role, you will define the Search story in the AI era, developing strategies to launch and maintain momentum for our latest product innovations. You will summarize complex topics into engaging messages, build and drive campaigns, manage teams and complex projects, and advise leaders on effective communications strategies. It's our job to help inform and educate users, advertisers, partners, opinion leaders--and our own employees--about the benefits of Google's products, our distinctive company culture/values, and our approach to the big public policy issues of the day. To succeed here, you'll combine creativity with organizational skills to manage multiple projects with tight deadlines simultaneously, as well as enjoy pitching to journalists, bloggers and commentators, or producing internal communications and events for our employees. Things happen quickly at Google and to get stuff done here you need to be an enthusiastic team player who can work cross-functionally and isn't hesitant to take risks or try new things.

There are two reasons why I don't think this is the Search Liaison job.

(1) Danny Sullivan specifically told us he did not work for the communications/PR team. He was not a PR spokesperson; he worked directly with the Google Search team and was not in the communications team.

(2) The Search Liaison account was killed. The message on those accounts say and still say "This account is no longer active. Please follow Search Central at for site owner information and see our Search blog for the latest updates."

Could this be a new role that is similar on some level to the Search Liaison's job? Maybe. Or it can be just another PR person Google is hiring for the Google Search team. There are many PR people who work at Google on Search.

I can be wrong - I am wrong all the time. But my gut feeling is that this is not for the Search Liaison job.

