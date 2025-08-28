Google Ads seems to be rolling out audience exclusions for Shopping campaigns. Previously, the ability to exclude audience types was not permitted for Shopping campaigns but now some are seeing it available in their accounts.

Jyll Saskin Gales spotted this change and posted about it on LinkedIn. Jyll wrote, "Freaking out over here because I was just able to add an audience exclusion to a Shopping campaign."

Jyll added:

Until now, you haven't been able to exclude audiences from Shopping in Google Ads. I know because I had to write the sentence "Note that you cannot exclude audiences from Shopping campaigns" like a dozen times in my book. Now you can, which opens up a whole new universe of audience opportunities for Shopping campaigns."

Here is her screenshot:

It seems like some in the comments still do not have access to it, so it still might not be fully live for all advertiser accounts.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.