Google Ads Auto-Apply Recommendations Setting Updated

Oct 13, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Recomm

Google has updated its Auto-Apply Recommendations setting within the Google Ads interface. The button moved to just above the regular recommendations section.

Aleksejus Podpruginas spotted the change and posted a screenshot of the new and old location (X):

Google Ads Auto Apply Recommendations Update

Aleksejus Podpruginas wrote on LinkedIn:

Google Ads started to update its UI once again. This time it is in the recommendation tab. Google moved the Auto-Apply Recommendations button from its regular place and placed it just as an option above the regular recommendations.

Pay attention to it! If you are looking for this feature to disable things after you have unboarded the client, be aware that it could be relocated!

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

New Google Ads Optimization Insights Recommendations

Oct 14, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Hiring Google Discover User Generated Content Engineer

Oct 14, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Officially Launches Grouped Ad Label For Search Ads

Oct 13, 2025 - 12:15 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 13, 2025

Oct 13, 2025 - 10:00 am
Blog Administration

Programming Note: Offline For Simchat Torah On Tuesday & Wednesday

Oct 13, 2025 - 9:30 am
Google Maps

Google Local Results Without Call Button - Web Guide Or Bug?

Oct 13, 2025 - 7:51 am
 
Previous Story: Cheese Monster At Google
Next Story: Google Adds Help Page For Discover Feed Source

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.