Google has updated its Auto-Apply Recommendations setting within the Google Ads interface. The button moved to just above the regular recommendations section.

Aleksejus Podpruginas spotted the change and posted a screenshot of the new and old location (X):

Aleksejus Podpruginas wrote on LinkedIn:

Google Ads started to update its UI once again. This time it is in the recommendation tab. Google moved the Auto-Apply Recommendations button from its regular place and placed it just as an option above the regular recommendations. Pay attention to it! If you are looking for this feature to disable things after you have unboarded the client, be aware that it could be relocated!

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.