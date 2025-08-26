Dos and Don'ts Of Microsoft Advertising Suspensions & Appeals

To those of you who run advertising campaigns with Microsoft Advertising to show ads on Bing and other Microsoft properties, here are the dos and don'ts of handling suspensions and appeals.

Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison, posted these tips on LinkedIn and wrote, "Let's talk about Microsoft Advertising account suspensions and how to appeal them."

Here are the DOs:

  • Complete advertiser verification.
  • Appeal the suspension.
  • If it's been more than 7 days, chat into support.

Here are the DON'TS:

  • Create another account(s)
  • Try signing up again with different names
  • Create a new LLC

Navah added that "Microsoft takes security very seriously and humans are involved in all appeals." "No Microsoft employee will expect/accept payment to reverse a suspension," she added.

Policy violations carry a three-strike system, so be careful. She said "if you aren't sure about whether something will be in policy, be empowered to ask Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising UI or chat into support."

She added that Microsoft is looking for ways to improve the process and provide clarity into it all.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

