Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison, posted about new updates released to the Microsoft Advertising Audience Planner. Hopkins said her favorite feature of this tool is that it can tell you if you "have an unwinnable math problem."

She also wrote, "You'll be able to understand who you can reach and what percentage of the Microsoft market they represent."

Navah posted about this both on X and on LinkedIn - she shared more about these updates with nice consumable slides.

Microsoft Audience Planner works with the following:

Targeting

Reach Estimations

Audience Makeup

Bid suggestions

Performance estimations

Campaign creation

Persona Management

Bids and budgets management, where it will tell you if you're bidding too high or low for a given audience or objective:

She added:

There's a lot to love about the Audience Planner: 1. Forecasting based on who you plan to target and what percentage of the overall Microsoft market they represent. 2. Campaign or ad group creation right from the planner. 3. Persona crafting so you're able to adapt to the ever-changing market. However, the thing I love most is that the Audience Planner will tell you if you have an unwinnable math problem. You'll know if you're bidding too high or low for the audience you want to go after, as well as if the budget is setting you up for an unwinnable math problem.

Here are those slides:

If you weren't aware, @MSFTAdvertising Audience Planner empowers the following:

1. Targeting

2. Reach Estimations

3. Audience Makeup

4. Bid suggestions

5. Performance estimations

6. Campaign creation

7. Persona Management#ppc #ppcchat #microsoft

🧵 pic.twitter.com/ceztpHMvXi — Microsoft Ads Buddy (@MSFTAdsBuddy) July 29, 2025

Don't leave any insight on the table! We'll equip you with the full context of how your audience is anticipated to perform as well as what gains you might be able to achieve by exploring other parts of the @MSFTAdvertising ecosystem. #ppc #ppcchat

🧵 pic.twitter.com/4AIgU2x4Th — Microsoft Ads Buddy (@MSFTAdsBuddy) July 29, 2025

Audiences are more than objective data points, there are subjective and empathy driven traits as well! This is why we help you organize your audiences by persona so you can easily power your persona oriented creatives in @MSFTAdvertising #ppc #ppcchat

🧵 pic.twitter.com/4pM1vxwID3 — Microsoft Ads Buddy (@MSFTAdsBuddy) July 29, 2025

There's never been a better time to lean into Audience Ads - between improvements to Audience Planner, enhancements to Impression Based Remarketing, and additional mobile reporting insights, Audience Ads is the force multiplier in @MSFTAdvertising accounts pic.twitter.com/Amin9P42Da — Microsoft Ads Buddy (@MSFTAdsBuddy) July 29, 2025

Forum discussion at X and on LinkedIn.