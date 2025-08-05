Microsoft Advertising Audience Planner Updated

Bing Ads

Microsoft Planner

Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison, posted about new updates released to the Microsoft Advertising Audience Planner. Hopkins said her favorite feature of this tool is that it can tell you if you "have an unwinnable math problem."

She also wrote, "You'll be able to understand who you can reach and what percentage of the Microsoft market they represent."

Navah posted about this both on X and on LinkedIn - she shared more about these updates with nice consumable slides.

Microsoft Advertising Audience Planner Updates1

Microsoft Audience Planner works with the following:

  • Targeting
  • Reach Estimations
  • Audience Makeup
  • Bid suggestions
  • Performance estimations
  • Campaign creation
  • Persona Management

Microsoft Advertising Audience Planner Updates2

Bids and budgets management, where it will tell you if you're bidding too high or low for a given audience or objective:

Microsoft Advertising Audience Planner Updates3

She added:

There's a lot to love about the Audience Planner:

1. Forecasting based on who you plan to target and what percentage of the overall Microsoft market they represent.

2. Campaign or ad group creation right from the planner.

3. Persona crafting so you're able to adapt to the ever-changing market.

However, the thing I love most is that the Audience Planner will tell you if you have an unwinnable math problem. You'll know if you're bidding too high or low for the audience you want to go after, as well as if the budget is setting you up for an unwinnable math problem.

Here are those slides:

Forum discussion at X and on LinkedIn.

 

