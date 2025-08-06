Google Tests AI Mode Tab Icon With Divider

Google Ai Mode

Google is testing adding an icon and a line separator/divider for the AI Mode tab under the search bar. Google always placed the AI Mode tab at the first spot on the left, but now it is testing making it stand out even more with an icon and this divider.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted a screenshot on X and SERP Alerts - I cannot replicate this - but here is that screenshot:

Google Ai Mode Tab Icon Divider

Here is what I see:

Google Ai Mode Tab

Brodie wrote, "This makes the tab more prominent within the search bar, mirroring the new display from the Google homepage."

Google is doing a lot to promote usage of AI Mode within the search results. This is just one more...

Forum discussion at X.

 

