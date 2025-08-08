Daily Search Forum Recap: August 8, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
OpenAI announced GPT-5 and Microsoft Copilot is using it already, but is Bing Search? Google Ads gained new PMax controls and reporting features. Bing Webmaster Tools now has 24 months of data, up from 16 months. Google Analytics code on the wrong site should not impact your SEO. People also search for sections in Google AI Mode. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Microsoft Copilot Now Using OpenAI's GPT-5 (Did Bing Get An Upgrade Too?)
Yesterday, OpenAI announced GPT-5 and it is free for all users within ChatGPT and other platforms. That includes Microsoft Copilot, which now is also using GPT-5's models.
-
Bing Webmaster Tools Performance Report Gains 24 Months Of Data & More
Bing not only added new filters by device and country, but also Bing added several more months of historical data - from 16 months to 24 months of data to the Bing Webmaster Tools search performance reports. Plus, Bing also added Keyword trendlines at a glance.
-
Google Ads For Performance Max Gains New Controls & Reporting
Google announced a number of new Google Ads Performance Max controls and reporting features. They include new controls such as campaign-level negative keyword lists, more search theme limits, more demographic targeting, and new reporting for customer'¬' acquisition, goal diagnostics, final URL assets, and creative recommendations.
-
Google AI Mode With People Also Search For
Google is testing adding the "people also search for" section within the Google AI Mode results. This shows below the link cards on the right, and shows other queries people use related to the search query you entered into AI Mode.
-
Google Analytics Code On Wrong Site Won't Hurt Your Google Rankings
Did you ever see your Google Analytics code, for your website, on someone else's site? It happens for some reason here and there. But if it does, there is no reason to worry that it will impact your SEO or Google search rankings.
-
Google Street View Snowmobile At Boulder Office
Here is a snowmobile at the Google office in Boulder, Colorado. No, Googlers don't take it out for a spin. This one was used to capture street view images on the mountains and hard to get to places.
-
Video: Google Clicks To Sites Stable, Volatility Cooled & Heated, AI Mode Ads, GPT-5 & Sullivan Drops Liaison
This week, we covered the ongoing Google search volatility, which cooled for a bit and then got heated again. Google’s Liz Reid said that website clicks from Google are relatively stable since launching AI Overviews, but no one believes them. Google did not...
