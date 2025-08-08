Daily Search Forum Recap: August 8, 2025

Aug 8, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

OpenAI announced GPT-5 and Microsoft Copilot is using it already, but is Bing Search? Google Ads gained new PMax controls and reporting features. Bing Webmaster Tools now has 24 months of data, up from 16 months. Google Analytics code on the wrong site should not impact your SEO. People also search for sections in Google AI Mode. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 8, 2025

Aug 8, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Clicks To Sites Stable, Volatility Cooled & Heated, AI Mode Ads, GPT-5 & Sullivan Drops Liaison

Aug 8, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Ads For Performance‬‭ Max Gains New Controls & Reporting

Aug 8, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing SEO

Bing Webmaster Tools Performance Report Gains 24 Months Of Data & More

Aug 8, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Mode With People Also Search For

Aug 8, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Analytics Code On Wrong Site Won't Hurt Your Google Rankings

Aug 8, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Clicks To Sites Stable, Volatility Cooled & Heated, AI Mode Ads, GPT-5 & Sullivan Drops Liaison

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.