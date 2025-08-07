Apple Business Connect Supports UTM Parameters For Action Links

Aug 7, 2025 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Apple Intelligence

Apple Business Connect Insights

Apple sent out an email update to some of those using Apple Business Connect to announce that it now supports UTM parameters for action links. This means you can more accurately track and report on clicks from Apple Maps to your business and the subsequent conversions.

Lluc B. Penycate received the email and posted a screenshot of it on X - it reads:

We now allow UTM parameters in action links submitted by brands to Apple Maps. Adding UTM parameters enables your brand clients to track traffic sources campaign metrics on actions submitted.

Here is the email:

Apple Business Connect Utm Parameters Action Links

Here is the post:

You may want to add these UTM parameters to your links within Apple Business Connect.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 7, 2025

Aug 7, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google: Clicks To Websites Relatively Stable With AI Overviews (Is It Flawed?)

Aug 7, 2025 - 7:51 am
Apple Intelligence

Apple Business Connect Supports UTM Parameters For Action Links

Aug 7, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads API Version 21 Now Available

Aug 7, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Tests Moving Search Tools By Search Box

Aug 7, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Mode Button Now In Search App

Aug 7, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Ads API Version 21 Now Available
Next Story: Google: Clicks To Websites Relatively Stable With AI Overviews (Is It Flawed?)

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.