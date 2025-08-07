Apple sent out an email update to some of those using Apple Business Connect to announce that it now supports UTM parameters for action links. This means you can more accurately track and report on clicks from Apple Maps to your business and the subsequent conversions.

Lluc B. Penycate received the email and posted a screenshot of it on X - it reads:

We now allow UTM parameters in action links submitted by brands to Apple Maps. Adding UTM parameters enables your brand clients to track traffic sources campaign metrics on actions submitted.

UTM Parameters for Action Links

"We now allow UTM parameters in action links submitted by brands to Apple Maps.Adding UTM parameters enables your brand clients to track traffic sources campaign metrics on actions submitted pic.twitter.com/U4HQG1pEnL — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) August 5, 2025

You may want to add these UTM parameters to your links within Apple Business Connect.

