Daily Search Forum Recap: December 19, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said non-200 status code pages may not be rendered by Google if using JavaScript. Google has a bug with product retailer reviews that is kinda shocking. Google Search released some new sports search features. Google Ads video assets within Merchant Center. Google Business Profiles updated the verification issue form. Plus I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Status, Gemini 3 Flash In AI Mode, Optimizing For AI Search & Bug Fixes Galore
This week, we have a status update on the ongoing Google December 2025 core update. Google also said it does not pre-announce core updates or quality updates. Gemini 3 Flash now powers Google AI Mode. Google Search...
-
Google JavaScript Doc Now Says Non-200 HTTP Status Code Might Not Be Rendered
Google updated its JavaScript SEO documentation for the third time this week, this time to say that "while pages with a 200 HTTP status code are sent to rendering, this might not be the case for pages with a non-200 HTTP status code."
-
Google Product Reviews Bug On Product Detail Pages
Google reportedly has a bug that displays incorrect product reviews in Google Search for a retailer. It is now pulling from text on the page that includes the Google Business Profile reviews, despite the product reviews not being there and not being marked up on the page.
-
Google Business Profiles Verification Issue Support Form Updated
Google has updated the Google Business Profiles verification issues support form. This makes it easier to pick a specific issue you had when trying to verify a business within Google Business Profiles.
-
Google Ads Tests Video Assets From Merchant Center
Google Ads recently added a beta to bring in videos from your social campaigns into your ad campaigns. And now, Google is testing bringing in videos in Merchant Center.
-
Google Search Testing New Sports Features
Google is testing a number of new sports-related search features within Google Search. These include a "What's new" section, "Discover more" section, a Play-by-play section, What people are saying and more. And some of these features, when clicked, take you into AI Mode.
-
Dog In Nano Banana Costume
Googlers love their dogs but they also love Nano Banana. So why not have both? Here is a photo of a Doogler in a Nano Banana costume. This was back during Halloween but hey.
Other Great Search Threads:
- SEO Predictions and expectations of +20 SEO specialists for 2026, Aleyda Solis on LinkedIn
- Thanks for bringing this up. We've introduced three modes in Gemini 3 to help you pick the right tool for the job. Fast is for quick answers, Thinking helps solve compl, Gemini on X
- To be fair people have been manually writing a ton of low effort junk too, but I'm always a bit shaken when I see sites publish this and act like it's good ("2-3k words! Unique!"). Building a business on a mountain of toxic content is not going to be stab, John Mueller on Bluesky
- My team is hiring a Senior Product Manager - MAI Platform to help drive the next generation of AI capabilities that power products and experiences used across Microsoft., Krishna Madhavan on LinkedIn
