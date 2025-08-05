Google Ads Sitelinks Impact Performance Max Ad Strength

Did you know that your sitelinks in your Performance Max (PMax) campaigns can impact the overall ad strength? Google actually has a help document that lists that and the ad strength widget in Google Ads now lists ad strength.

This was spotted by PPC News Feed and Vojtěch Audy on LinkedIn who shared this screenshot showing Sitelinks in the ad strength widget within Google Ads:

Google Ads Sitelinks Ad Strength

The help document on Performance Max Ad Strength explains:

Ad Strength in Performance Max incorporates new signals that can help you achieve optimal performance across various inventory types. While creating and optimizing your Performance Max campaign, Ad Strength is a good indicator for you to understand if your asset group has breadth and depth to maximize campaign performance.

And listed under the "Excellent" section of the "Ad Strength Principles" is "sitelinks" which I bolded:

Excellent: This asset group has all asset types including optional ones that won’t impact inventory but are good for performance (sitelinks, horizontal logo, square image), excellent text diversification, and excellent asset varieties (in other words, excellent breadth and depth).

Hana wrote, "Google Ads has quietly updated how ad strength is calculated in Performance Max by including sitelinks as a factor. In the interface, sitelinks now appear alongside images, videos, headlines, descriptions, and products used to assess ad strength."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

