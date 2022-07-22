Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Bugs With Indexing, Ads, Analytics, & More, People Also Ask Back, Automated Messaging, Review Scams and More

Google had plenty of bugs, some really big ones, this week including not indexing new content for a day in Google Search. Note, there were rumblings of a Google algorithm update shortly after the indexing bug, but it might be related. Google Ads, Analytics, AdSense, and so on all had not just one outage, but two reporting outages in a 5-day period. Google may also be investigating a recipe search bug. Google’s people also ask feature is now back to normal levels in desktop search. Google is testing a knowledge panel card layout box that is interactive. Google Search Console now lets you verify your site using DNA CNAME. Google Business Profiles messaging now lets you add FAQs which will be used to automate answers to questions submitted by customers. Google is taking action on the recent one-san review blackmail scams. Google is testing a new label for reviews noting they are not verified. Google local pack has an hours filter that lets you filter by day of the week or specific hour. Google Ads announced that Google will start the process of automatically "upgrading" accounts to Performance Max for Smart Shopping campaigns. Google Ads is testing map pins with photos for locations. Google Ads has a new political policy around ad visibility and language. Google soon will be testing a new augmented reality prototype, like Google eyewear. Google’s timer and stopwatch in Google Search stopped working. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

