Google Business Profiles Messaging FAQs For Automated Responses To Customers

Google My Business has added a new feature to automate responses to customer messages through Google Search and Google Maps. It is a frequently asked question section where you enter the FAQs, and Google can respond with answers when the customer's question match.

You suggest questions people can ask your business when they start a chat. Then set up automated responses to those questions and Google handles the rest.

This was spotted by Stefan Somborac on Twitter:

To set it up, go to Google Search and search for "my business" or your business name. Then click on the "Customers" button and click on "Messages." In that section then click on the three vertical dots and then click on "Message settings" and then "Manage frequently asked questions." Yes, it is a ton of clicks to get there.

Google will then take you to the frequently asked questions section that says "Suggest questions people can ask your business when they start a chat. Then set up automated responses to those questions." There you can click on "Add a question."

Here is a screenshot of the form to add questions:

Here is what it looks like with questions:

Stefan explained that you can create up to 10 FAQs, each question's maximum length is 40 characters, and the answer's maximum is 500 characters. Plus, for you SEOs out there, you can include links in your answers.

I guess if you have chat enabled, automated responses can lead to faster response times. Since many businesses do not have the time or resources to have someone ready to answer questions, this solution helps.

Pretty cool!

