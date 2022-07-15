Confirmed: Google Ads Advertiser Console Delayed

Jul 15, 2022 • 1:42 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

So while Google Search is currently having massive indexing issues, the Google Ads advertiser console is having issues loading ad spend and other data. Google confirmed the issue saying "affected users are able to access Google Ads, but may not have access to the most recent data."

Google is currently investigating the Google Ads issue, as well as the Google Search indexing issues.

Google wrote "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but may not have access to the most recent data."

This began about an hour ago, at 4:56 PM UTC according to Google Ads.

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison posted about it just now as well:

Yes, this is also impacting Google Analytics, as I mentioned in my earlier story over here.

And also Google Merchant Center is having issues as well "We're investigating reports of an issue with Merchant Center. We will provide more information shortly."

Here are some complaints from advertisers:

I guess it has been a fun day for the Google Ads and Google Search team.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Indexing Issue On July 15th - Google Not Indexing New Content
 
blog comments powered by Disqus