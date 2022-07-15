Confirmed: Google Ads Advertiser Console Delayed

So while Google Search is currently having massive indexing issues, the Google Ads advertiser console is having issues loading ad spend and other data. Google confirmed the issue saying "affected users are able to access Google Ads, but may not have access to the most recent data."

Google is currently investigating the Google Ads issue, as well as the Google Search indexing issues.

Google wrote "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but may not have access to the most recent data."

This began about an hour ago, at 4:56 PM UTC according to Google Ads.

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison posted about it just now as well:

There's an ongoing issue affecting Google ads products and Google Analytics for a large number of accounts. We're working on addressing the issue. Please see the dashboard for updates: https://t.co/F19BfFAJ8F — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) July 15, 2022

Yes, this is also impacting Google Analytics, as I mentioned in my earlier story over here.

And also Google Merchant Center is having issues as well "We're investigating reports of an issue with Merchant Center. We will provide more information shortly."

Here are some complaints from advertisers:

View of same account from within Google Ads pic.twitter.com/NRx0Dbjtgp — Lior Krolewicz (@yaelconsulting) July 15, 2022

@adsliaison Is there any issue with Ads UI not updating spending? My spending is too low this morning, and my revenue is BAU. #ppcchat Is anyone else seeing this issue? — Rosh (@sonofgorkhali) July 15, 2022

I guess it has been a fun day for the Google Ads and Google Search team.

