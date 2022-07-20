Google Now Test Interactive Card Knowledge Panel Box Layout

The other day we covered a Google knowledge panel box card layout, but now Google is testing a more interactive version of this card layout. When you click on the cards they expand and show more details.

Glenn Gabe spotted this and posted it on Twitter, said "Interesting one box result being tested. Searching for the height of an athlete, celeb, etc. returns a visual layout as the one box (with other related entities there). Hovering over each one puts that in focus and contains a link to learn more (triggering a fresh search results page)."

I can replicate it, here is a static image:

Here is his video of it in action:

When you click on any of these boxes and then click for more details, it triggers a query refinement in Google Search.

This is way more interactive than the test we saw on Friday.

