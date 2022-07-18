Google Ads Testing Map Pin Ads With Photos From Location?

Google Maps might be testing a form of map pin ads that contain images or photos from the local business. I cannot replicate this, nor do I know if this is new or not, but this was shared with me on Twitter by Vishal Sharma who showed this in action.

Here is the map pin that shows a photo from the location itself (click to enlarge):

If you click on the pin, it loads the ad with a closer look at the photo (click to enlarge):

I am not sure if these are new, but I spent way too much time looking on Google Maps for these types of ad photo-based map pins and I came up with nothing.

