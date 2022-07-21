Google Search Timer & Stopwatch Stop Ticking

Jul 21, 2022
The Google countdown timer and stopwatch feature seem to have stopped working. It seemed the Google stopwatch stopped ticking on July 18th. This feature first came up in Google about a decade ago.

So in August 2013 I first noticed this feature and it temporarily stopped working in October 2013. Here is what it use to look like:

Google Timer / Stop Watch

A search for set timer for 10 minutes or other variations would typically work but it currently does not.

Now, I just see search results and videos:

I spotted this at WebmasterWorld but it was first covered deccanherald.com based on a bunch of complaints on Twitter:

I mean, it is all over Twitter. Hopefully, it is a bug, I don't understand why Google would remove the feature?

Danny Sullivan from Google will be checking on this:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

