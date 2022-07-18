Google Ads For Politics Now Must Be Always Visible, Sufficient Size & Similar Tone

Google is updating its Google Ads Political Content policy next month, in August 2022, to say that ad disclosure must be visible at all times and be of sufficient size, and for audio ads, they must be substantially similar in pitch, tone, and speed.

Google posted the update over here saying "In August 2022, the Google Ads Political Content policy will be updated to clarify the disclosure requirements for election advertising using ad formats and features available across Google where the advertiser is responsible for including a “Paid for by” disclosure directly in the ad, as follows:

Visual formats , the disclosure must be visible at all times and be of sufficient size to be visible to an average viewer.

, the disclosure must be visible at all times and be of sufficient size to be visible to an average viewer. Audio-only formats, the disclosure must be substantially similar in pitch, tone and speed to the rest of the ad.

Google added that also in August, US Election Ads serving in the US will be eligible to run as Audio Ads on YouTube. Advertisers wishing to run US Election Ads must be verified by Google. To run US Election Ads in the US, an advertiser must complete US Election Ads verification.

