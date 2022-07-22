Google Search Updates Suicide Prevention Box With New Options

Google has updated the suicide prevention box in its search results with a new hotline number and a chat support option. "While Google has included suicide prevention information at the top of relevant search results for many years, this new hotline will make it easier for people in emotional distress and seeking mental health support to get help," Google explained.

Here is what it looks like now on desktop search:

Here is what it looks like now on mobile search:

Here is what it looked like in 2011:

Google updated this box to reflect the new national mental health crisis hotline number, 988. Services are provided by the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a network of more than 200 state and local call centers funded by the U.S. Department of Health and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

With search interest in mental health resources reaching record highs this year, 988 provides a critical lifeline for those in need. "Hope has a new number, and it's 988," says Dr. John Draper, Executive Director of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. "This is a historic moment in our country's approach to mental health. When people call or text 988, they will be connected to trained counselors who will hear them, support them and connect them to resources. With this transition to 988, our hope is to reach so many more people in emotional crisis, and connect them to care."

Google also shared the search trends over the years:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.