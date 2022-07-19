Google May Investigate Potential Google Search Recipe Bug

Jul 19, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google may investigate a potential bug in Google Search with the recipe search results carousel. There are reports of sites dropping out from the recipe carousel without the URLs dropping out from the normal search results.

Danny Sullivan from Google said on Twitter that he would pass along the complaints.

NerdPress wrote "we've been getting MANY complaints from recipe publishers that their recipes just randomly disappear from the carousel (while the regular rankings remain unchanged). I've dug in on several sites and can't find anything technically wrong either."

Kari Anderson wrote "is there anything going on currently that you know of? I have a recipe post that lost a carousel spot weeks ago - no schema errors, no technical errors."

Here is more:

In 2019, we had a number of Google Search recipe bugs that Google had to resolve.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Bing Tests Knowledge Panel Poll Tests
 
blog comments powered by Disqus