Google May Investigate Potential Google Search Recipe Bug

Google may investigate a potential bug in Google Search with the recipe search results carousel. There are reports of sites dropping out from the recipe carousel without the URLs dropping out from the normal search results.

Danny Sullivan from Google said on Twitter that he would pass along the complaints.

I'll pass it on — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) July 18, 2022

NerdPress wrote "we've been getting MANY complaints from recipe publishers that their recipes just randomly disappear from the carousel (while the regular rankings remain unchanged). I've dug in on several sites and can't find anything technically wrong either."

Kari Anderson wrote "is there anything going on currently that you know of? I have a recipe post that lost a carousel spot weeks ago - no schema errors, no technical errors."

Here is more:

(I work for an agency that fixes technical issues on food blogs, so I've tried everything I can think of and I've run out of ideas.) — Kari Anderson (@southern_bytes) June 7, 2022

I'm having same issue. Over 10 of my top recipes have lost their carousel, but still have their ranking. Lost these in March or April. Have tried everything possible to get them back in Recipe Carousel.Spoke with another blogger yesterday having same issue. — Trop Rockin (@TropRockin) July 17, 2022

In 2019, we had a number of Google Search recipe bugs that Google had to resolve.

