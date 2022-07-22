Daily Search Forum Recap: July 22, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads will soon automatically upgrade some to Performance Max campaigns. Google said there are still no advantages in SEO for using a unique IP address. Google released a very basic video on SEO and rankings. Google Search is testing trending topic news. Google updated its suicide prevention answer box. I posted the weekly SEO video recap, which was pretty jammed-packed with news - make sure to subscribe. Have a great weekend all.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads Automatic Upgrades To Performance Max For Smart Shopping Campaigns
Google Ads announced that Google will start the process of automatically "upgrading" accounts to Performance Max for Smart Shopping campaigns. Automatic upgrades will gradually progress and finish in September for most advertisers.
- Google Search Trending Topics News Box On Mobile
Google Search seems to be testing a new "trending topics" section for some news queries in Google Search on mobile. This Trending Topics section lets you toggle and refine your query by topics, such as weather, crime, sports, politics, or other trending news categories for that query.
- Google Super Basic Video On SEO
Google's Creators channel has released a super basic video on SEO and how to rank your content in Google Search. It covers four basic tips and makes it all sound so easy. The whole video is less than 4 minutes long.
- Unique IP Addresses Do Not Give You A Google Ranking Advantage, Google Says Again
Google's John Mueller again said on Twitter "using a shared IP address is fine" for SEO and Google Search ranking purposes. "There is no SEO advantage to using a unique IP address," he added.
- Google Search Updates Suicide Prevention Box With New Options
Google has updated the suicide prevention box in its search results with a new hotline number and a chat support option. "While Google has included suicide prevention information at the top of relevant search results for many years, this new hotline will make it easier for people in emotional distress and seeking mental health support to get help," Google explained.
- Playing Catch With Dog and Google Ball
Here is a video I found on Instagram of a couple of Dooglers, Google dogs, playing catch with a Googler, Google employee, with a Google ball.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Bugs With Indexing, Ads, Analytics, & More, People Also Ask Back, Automated Messaging, Review Scams and More
Google had plenty of bugs, some really big ones, this week including not indexing new content for a day in Google Search. Note, there were rumblings of a Google algorithm update shortly after the indexing bug, but it might be related...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Interesting how you search for [covid] you get the Biden news but searching for [biden] does not yet show he tested positive for COVID?, Barry Schwartz on Twitter
- Maximize Performance with Performance Max! We've been testing Google Ads Performance Max campaigns since it was released in beta. We've learned a lot since, Menachem Ani on Twitter
- Got an ecommerce question for the Google Search Central team you think suitable for a YouTube Short? Drop it here! (This is an experiment to judge interest - the form may be taken down without notice.), Alan Kent on Twitter
- OMG, I'm finally back in the test. I see EXPLORE again. It shows up at the end of the SERP for the query and it's visual, contains a boatload of content, and almost looks like the combination of Search and Discover (as noted b, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
