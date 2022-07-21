Google People Also Ask Back To Normal Levels

Ten days ago, we reported that the people also ask feature dropped down 30 percentage points in terms of how often the feature is shown in Google Search. Well, now it seems to be back in full force, according to RankRanger and Semrush.

As a reminder, the decline started around July 7th and it went from showing in 60% of the desktop search results to 30% of the desktop search results.

As of this morning, it seems to be back:

RankRanger shows it is back:

Semrush also shows it is back:

seoClarity as well:

Also, SEOs are noticing it is back, I saw a comment here that it has returned.

Thanks @RangerShay for being on top of this change.

Forum discussion at Twitter.