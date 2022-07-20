New Verification Of Google Search Console Via DNS CNAME

Google announced this morning that they have added a new way to verify your domain name and properties in Google Search Console. You can now do so through or via DNS CNAME, not just a TXT verification over DNS.

There was some confusion around this but yes, CNAME is a new method of verification, as Google's Daniel Waisberg confirmed on Twitter.

Google said, "We're happy to let you know that starting today you'll be able to verify your website on Google Search Console using a DNS CNAME record."

Here is a screenshot:

Here are all the supported verification methods:

Verification method details

HTML file upload

HTML tag

Domain name provider

Google Analytics tracking code

Google Tag Manager container snippet

Google Sites

Blogger

Google Domains

DNS seems to be the one of the most popular one for some time now. What is new, is that Google previously allowed DNS verification through TXT, now Google also supports CNAME.

For more details on how this CNAME DNS verification works, see this help document.

The reason for confusion is that the old Google Webmaster Tools for ages ago did support the CNAME method but not Google Search Console:

Oh wait! Actually, the CNAME option was available in the old Google Webmaster Tools, so maybe that's the reason you remember it! — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) July 20, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.