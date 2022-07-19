Google Ads & AdSense Advertiser Console Delayed Again - Confirmed

On Friday, the Google Ads, AdSense, Analytics, consoles, and more were delayed, super slow, and overall buggy. Well, it is happening again today, Tuesday morning. Google Ads has even confirmed it again after reports started coming in at around 3 am ET. This seems to also be impacting the AdSense console.

Google wrote "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but may not have access to the most recent data."

Here are some of the complaints on Twitter this morning:

@adsliaison is there anything wrong with @GoogleAds reporting?



Ads are running since morning but showing no impressions no clicks. #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/e5GXSV5lB8 — Govind Singh 🚀 (@mr_govindsingh) July 19, 2022

Is the Google Ads UI down again? I’m not seeing any data reported since about 1am this morning #ppc #ppcchat — James Gibson (@PPC_James) July 19, 2022

Same here for UK. Looks like the same error/issue as last week — Ryan Berry (@RyanCorner) July 19, 2022

Really slow for me too... — Clément Hurstel (@clement_hurstel) July 19, 2022

Same here :( — Marcelle (@MarcelleOfLlew) July 19, 2022

@GoogleAds Google Ads are super slow with updating data today so far. Numerous clicks showing on Analytics real time but no clicks or impressions on Google Ads apparently - across multiple accounts. Much slower than normal. #ppcchat — Imageo (@imageolimited) July 19, 2022

@rustybrick . Today Google ads are not showing impressions & clicks but clicks are showing in Google analytics real time. pic.twitter.com/8WwJM4oObl — Tauqeer Aziz (@tauqueeraziz) July 19, 2022

There are also complaints about the AdSense console not showing data this morning in the WebmasterWorld forums.

Again, this Google Ads slowness and data not fully loading issue started at about 3 am ET on Tuesday, July 19th. We suspect Google will resolve the issue shortly.

This is also impacting Google Analytics, Display and Video 360, Google Ad Manager, Google AdSense and Search Ads 360. You can see the full incident dashboard here.

Update: Ginny Marvin from Google just posted about it too:

There's an ongoing issue causing reporting delays in Google ads products and Google Analytics. We're working to address the issue. Please see the dashboard for updates: https://t.co/F19BfFj8h7 — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) July 19, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: At around 9 am ET I am starting to see some data flow through, I am not sure if it is fully resolved yet but things are getting better...