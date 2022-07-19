Google Ads & AdSense Advertiser Console Delayed Again - Confirmed

Jul 19, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (7) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
On Friday, the Google Ads, AdSense, Analytics, consoles, and more were delayed, super slow, and overall buggy. Well, it is happening again today, Tuesday morning. Google Ads has even confirmed it again after reports started coming in at around 3 am ET. This seems to also be impacting the AdSense console.

Google wrote "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but may not have access to the most recent data."

Here are some of the complaints on Twitter this morning:

There are also complaints about the AdSense console not showing data this morning in the WebmasterWorld forums.

Again, this Google Ads slowness and data not fully loading issue started at about 3 am ET on Tuesday, July 19th. We suspect Google will resolve the issue shortly.

This is also impacting Google Analytics, Display and Video 360, Google Ad Manager, Google AdSense and Search Ads 360. You can see the full incident dashboard here.

Update: Ginny Marvin from Google just posted about it too:

Update: At around 9 am ET I am starting to see some data flow through, I am not sure if it is fully resolved yet but things are getting better...

