Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Updates, News Indexing Bug, AI Content, Trust, Awards, Page Experience, Links, Related & Bing Chat

Every week, the Google Search volatility keeps getting hotter, but Google did say we should have a confirmed update this summer. Google fixed the News indexing bug late last Friday. Google said AI-generated content is not, by default, well received by Google’s ranking algorithms. Google said journalistic awards are not a direct ranking signal. Google explained how to build trust with customers. Google said a good page experience does not fix other SEO issues. Google Search Console’s link report is showing fewer links. Google dropped support for the related search operator. Google is still working on improving the preferred language setting in Google Search. Most SEOs use noindex for archived category and tag pages. Google’s John Mueller posted his thoughts on keyword research. John also shared his thoughts on fake personas online. We saw some Google quality raters visiting sites. Bing Chat now supports visual search. In a week or two, Bing Chat will work on any browser, and in the coming weeks, we will see dark mode from Bing Chat. Google is testing compare systems and savings from government energy programs. Google News has suggested sources for you. Google Search has a new section for “updates for you.” Google Ads Editor version 2.4.1 minor release is available. I removed AMP from my site a few weeks ago, and I report on how it is going. Also, I interviewed Microsoft Bing’s Fabrice Canel; check it out. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

