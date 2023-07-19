Bing Chat Now Supports Visual Search

A month ago we saw Bing Chat testing visual search. Well, now it is available for all who want to snap a photo or upload an image to Bing Chat. Bing announced, "Visual Search in Chat lets anyone upload images and search the web for related content. Take a picture, or use one you find elsewhere, and prompt Bing to tell you about it—Bing can understand the context of an image, interpret it, and answer questions about it."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is how it looks on mobile search:

Visual Search in Bing Chat is rolling out now on desktop and mobile! Just take or upload a photo and ask Bing to tell you about it. Forgot which of your adapters works for your upcoming trip? Snap a pic and ask Bing Chat. pic.twitter.com/gmbq33oqiA — Microsoft Bing Dev (@MSBing_Dev) July 18, 2023

Just last week, Google Bard added Google Lens, which is similar, if not the same, as this.

Bing Chat also rolled out multimodal/Image understanding everywhere, which may be part of this:

OK, we have finally rolled out the Multimodal/Image understanding everywhere (well, almost - the rollout will fully be done tomorrow, but 99% today). pic.twitter.com/CIuGIXQNSK — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) July 18, 2023

And does this use Bing reverse image search:

No "normal" reverse image search - which, you are right, is kind of suboptimal, capacity-wise. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) July 18, 2023

This is a nice add for any search engine, including these AI assistants.

Forum discussion at Twitter.