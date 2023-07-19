Bing Chat Now Supports Visual Search

Jul 19, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Photographer In Blue Bing

A month ago we saw Bing Chat testing visual search. Well, now it is available for all who want to snap a photo or upload an image to Bing Chat. Bing announced, "Visual Search in Chat lets anyone upload images and search the web for related content. Take a picture, or use one you find elsewhere, and prompt Bing to tell you about it—Bing can understand the context of an image, interpret it, and answer questions about it."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Visual Search Bing Chat Desktop

Here is how it looks on mobile search:

Just last week, Google Bard added Google Lens, which is similar, if not the same, as this.

Bing Chat also rolled out multimodal/Image understanding everywhere, which may be part of this:

And does this use Bing reverse image search:

This is a nice add for any search engine, including these AI assistants.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

