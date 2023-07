Joe Hall posted a poll on Twitter asking SEOs how they typically handle category and/or tag archive pages for SEO. The results said that most noindex those pages so search engines, like Google, does not index them.

The poll had over 1,000 responses and the answers were:

37.4% said noindex

28.3% said do nothing

23% said turn them into landing pages

11.3% said canonical tag to root

