Bing Chat In Dark Mode Coming In A Couple Of Weeks

Jul 20, 2023
For the past couple of months now, Microsoft has been saying dark mode is coming to Bing Chat. But now they are putting a timeline on it - dark mode for Bing Chat is now only a "couple of weeks" away.

Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing, said on Twitter, "Dark mode should be coming in a couple of weeks."

Here are those tweets:

This may be one of the most anticipated features for Bing Chat, believe it or not.

Google added dark mode to Bard two months ago, by the way.

Some may already see Bing Chat with dark mode, Bing is testing it, but it should be out for all in a couple of weeks:

So you only have a couple of weeks to go until Bing Chat gets dark mode too!

