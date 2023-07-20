Microsoft: Bing Chat To Work On Any Browser In A Week Or Two

Several weeks ago, Bing's CEO, Mikhail Parakhin said that Bing Chat will soon work on any browser - that you don't have to use Microsoft Edge to run Bing Chat. Well, now he is saying we are only a week or two away until that starts to roll out.

Mikhail Parakhin wrote on Twitter a few hours ago that Bing Chat will soon be working on any browser, including Google Chrome, Apple Safari and other browsers. When he was asked if it would come to other browsers, he responded that Microsoft Bing is "Running flights," meaning they are testing it now. He added that this "should start rolling out in a week or two."

Here are those tweets:

Running flights, should start rolling out in a week or two. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) July 20, 2023

So hopefully, you can use your favorite browser to use Bing Chat. Honestly, I think it would get a lot more use if they didn't restrict it to just Edge.

