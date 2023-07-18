Google News Suggested For You - To Find News Sources

Google News seems to be testing a new section in the "for you" section named "Suggested for you." This section shows you news sources that you can follow within Google News.

For example, if you want to follow this site in Google News, you go here and click the follow / star icon. Here is a screenshot of this feature spotted by Cord Blomquist on Twitter:

I am not a big user of Google News on news.google.com, but I mostly do keyword RSS subscriptions. So I think this is new but I am not 100% sure.

Also, Khushal noticed this and posted it on Twitter:

This is part of the Google News showcase.

Forum discussion at Twitter.