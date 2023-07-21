Daily Search Forum Recap: July 21, 2023

Jul 21, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads Editor released a minor release, version 2.4.1. Bing Chat will remain free, said Microsoft. Google updated its URL structure guidelines mentioning supported characters. Google Search has a compare systems and savings feature. I removed AMP from this site a few weeks ago; here is how it is doing. I also posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Updates, News Indexing Bug, AI Content, Trust, Awards, Page Experience, Links, Related & Bing Chat
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus