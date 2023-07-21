Daily Search Forum Recap: July 21, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads Editor released a minor release, version 2.4.1. Bing Chat will remain free, said Microsoft. Google updated its URL structure guidelines mentioning supported characters. Google Search has a compare systems and savings feature. I removed AMP from this site a few weeks ago; here is how it is doing. I also posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

The Ultimate GA4 Setup and Migration Guide, Go Fish Digital

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Unlocking Success: Mastering Video Verification for Your Google Business Profile, Sterling Sky Inc

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Custom instructions for ChatGPT, OpenAI

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.