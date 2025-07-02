Microsoft Advertising will soon retire Target CPA and Target ROAS as a standalone bidding strategies. Instead, those bidding strategies will be merged with Max Conversions and Max Conversion Value. This will happen on August 4, 2025, said Navah Hopkins from Microsoft.

Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Advertising Ads Liaison, wrote on LinkedIn, "Starting August 4, 2025 TCPA/TROAS won't be available as separate bidding strategies in Microsoft Ads. Instead, they will be optional goals you can set for your Maximize Conversions and Maximize Conversion Value campaigns."

Google Ads did a similar move in 2011, just as an FYI.

The Microsoft help document says:

Starting on August 4, 2025, the Target CPA (cost per acquisition) and Target ROAS (return on ad spend) bid strategies won't be available for any newly created campaigns. We're also removing these bid strategy options from campaigns that don't currently use them. Existing campaigns that use these bid strategies won't be impacted and will run as usual. Portfolio bid strategies won't be impacted, either. For API, Microsoft Advertising Editor, and bulk actions: If you update your existing campaigns to the Target CPA or Target ROAS bid strategies, we'll automatically convert Target CPA to Maximize conversions and Target ROAS to Maximize conversion value. If you want to set a target ROAS value for your Performance Max, Search, or Shopping campaigns in Microsoft Advertising, you can always choose to use the Maximize conversion value bid strategy and optionally enter a target ROAS for it. Additionally, if you want to set a target CPA value for your Audience, Performance Max, and Shopping campaigns, you can always choose the Maximize conversions bid strategy and optionally enter a target CPA value for it. After August 4, 2025, you'll also have the option to set a target CPA value using the Maximize conversions bid strategy for Search campaigns.

Here are some additional questions Navah Hopkins answered on LinkedIn:

1. Microsoft will pass through the original TCPA/TROAS to the new Maximize Conversions and Maximize Conversion Value bidding strategy respectively. This ensures no disruption in your campaign workflow as well as no need to manually change your bidding strategies.

2. If you are setting up a new campaign, you should choose Maximize Conversions/Conversion Value and then put in an optional TCPA/TROAS goal.

3. For the API, Microsoft Advertising Editor, and bulk actions: If you update your existing campaigns to the TCPA or TROAS bid strategies, we’ll automatically convert TCPA to Maximize Conversions and TROAS to Maximize Conversion Value. The campaigns will continue to optimize against your set targets under TROAS and TCPA after they have been converted to Max conversions and Maximize conversion value.

This update is designed to make auto bidding less confusing. As a reminder, nothing functionally is changing about the bidding strategies, and no changes are needed on your part.

Here is a bit more detail from Navah:

Confirming here because it was asked on LinkedIn: there are no changes to ATB on SA360. — Microsoft Ads Buddy (@MSFTAdsBuddy) July 1, 2025

