The Search Engine Roundtable is made up of what you, the search community, are talking about. What are you, the search community, noticing in the search results, whether it be ranking changes, user interface changes, or beyond. As you all know, I source a lot of forums and social media threads for the stories that I write on this site. Without the amazing individuals who make up the search industry, this site would not exist. In fact, when I started this site over 22 years ago, its purpose was to cover what the community is buzzing about, and this site remains true to that today.

Here are the 2024 top contributors from last year, here are the 2023 top contributors, here are the 2022 top contributors story and I figured I'd do it again this year. So I dug through the stories in the past year and checked the most cited X/Twitter and Bluesky handles in my stories for the 2025 year. This is in addition to my look back in my 22 year anniversary story - read that if you missed it.

Here are the top cited X & Bluesky handles from this site (the number of times mention is at least that number, probably more):

@johnmu - 180 times

@sachupatel53124 - 174 times

@glenngabe - 169 times

@serpalerts - 83 times

@adsliaison - 62 times

@b4k_khushal - 56 times

@anthonyhigman - 56 times

@brodieseo - 48 times

@gaganghotra_ - 46 times

@andelldam - 42 times

@rajanpatel - 31 times

@shemiadhikarath - 23 times

@rmstein - 22 times

@lilyraynyc - 22 times

@tunetheweb - 21 times

@vijaychauhanseo - 22 times

@sama - 17 times

@msftadsbuddy - 17 times

@oncescuradu - 15 times

@bextremearpan - 14 times

@facan - 14 times

@mr_govindsingh - 14 times

@aravsrinivas - 14 times

@lluc_seo - 13 times

@thefox - 12 times

@mikeryanretail - 12 times

@joyannehawkins - 11 times

@menachemani - 10 times

@ppckirk - 10 times

@viperchill - 10 times

I'll give some honorable mentions to @natejhake, @punit6008, @pedrodias, @ppcgreg, @thesocialdude, @methode, @aleyda, @mayank_jee, @HanaKobzova, @ThomasEccel, @adriaan_ppc, and so many more.

Note, this site has cited over a thousand distinct people in our stories in 2025. This year I tried to pull not just mentions I pulled from X but also from Bluesky. LinkedIn is a bit too hard to figure out because the URL pattern does not always include the username.

Thank you to the search industry/community for making this site possible.

Thank you to the search industry/community for making this site possible.

