Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Tremors, Product Reviews English, Search Console Updates, Twitter Do-Follows, UI Changes & More

Just when you thought the Google core update was done, we have been seeing big tremors this week that make us question if it was really done. Google product reviews update is still only rolled out for English content. Google Search Console updated its reports to show either invalid or valid, nothing in between. Google Search Console legacy messaging is going away August 1st. Twitter for some reason seemed to have removed the nofollow attribute from links. Google is testing a featured snippet card layout which is pretty cool, it has four answers. Google is testing hiding the local pack in an expandable menu. Bing is testing a local pack that opens in the same screen. Google is testing a new explore section. Google is testing a right panel section that scrolls with you. Google Search is testing new shopping filters in mobile. Bing is testing showing coupons in the search snippets. Google Business Profiles box in search shows some a “profile strength” widget. Google’s Things To Know shows up for 1% of queries according to RankRanger. Google is testing the full “advertisement” label in the local pack. Google Ads will address concerns over third party sales solicitations and poor advice. Google AdSense launched Shopping links. Microsoft Advertising now requires some advertisers to do an advertiser identify verification. Google is holding one of its first in-person SEO meetups and it is in the Google NYC office, I will be there, hope to see you. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

