Google Ads To Address Concerns Over Third-Party Sales Solicitations & Poor Advice

You probably get these emails all the time from a third-party Google Ads rep asking you to make adjustments to your campaigns, specifically to increase budgets and to go all in on RSAs, responsive search ads. Well, Ginny Marvin, the Ads Liaison at Google, said on Twitter "We are working to address this specific incident as well as the broader concern."

Google Ads may start to crack down on these third party consultants who are outsourced by Google to push advertisers to spend more by blindly increasing their budgets.

The specific situation was Eric Farmer and highlighted by PPCGreg on Twitter who strongly encouraged you to ignore "the terrible budget recommendation based on nothing." "It’s essentially impossible to “update” an RSA when we can’t see how specific headlines/descriptions are actually performing," he added. Here it is:

Ignoring the terrible budget recommendation based on nothing.



It’s essentially impossible to “update” an RSA when we can’t see how specific headlines/descriptions are actually performing. #PPCChat https://t.co/Sp3Emxb1Fi — Greg (@PPCGreg) June 9, 2022

Greg Finn then highlighted this and called out Google, which is where Ginny Marvin responded:

Thanks for bringing this to our attention, Greg & @ericdfarmer. We are listening and take this feedback seriously. We are working to address this specific incident as well as the broader concern. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) June 9, 2022

I do wonder how Google can and will address this? It cannot be an easy thing to crack down on? I mean, sure, the Google backed and hired consultants, that is easy, just cancel your contracts with them. But there are so many others that Google does not sanction. So I guess you can start some where?

