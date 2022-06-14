Microsoft Bing Testing New Local Pack Design

Jun 14, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Bing Search
Microsoft Bing seems to be testing a new local pack design. This new design is more minimalistic right off the bat, and when you click on one of the local listings, it pops open more details on the right side of the page, instead of opening it in the Bing Local site.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted a screencast on Twitter - here is a screenshot of this new design for the Bing local results in web search:

click for full size

I can't replicate local results in Bing for [ppc] but this is the interface I see for local results in Bing:

click for full size

Here is his video cast showing this in action, as you click on the results, it opens more results on the right:

I prefer a minimalistic look, how about you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

