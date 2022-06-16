Bing Tests Coupons In Search Results

If you search for some brands like Nike, Adidas, etc, you may see Microsoft Bing show a coupon element in the search result snippet. This seems to be an organic feature, at least it is not on on an ad in the Bing search results...

Frank Sandtmann, a German SEO consultant, tipped me off to this and after much trial and error, I was able to replicate this and confirm it was not a browser extension or plugin.

Here is a GIF of it in action from Frank:

Here is a still image:

There is no real details on how this works but there is a disclaimer that says "This experience requires additional third party cookies."

Maybe this was announced by Microsoft a while back and I missed it or I covered it and forgot about it?

