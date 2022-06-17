Google Tests Full "Advertisement" Label In Local Pack & Promoted Ad Label

We have seen Google tests various labels for its Google Ads in search, including "Ads," "Sponsored," and of course "Advertisement." But now we are seeing the full written out "Advertisement" label in the local pack ads as well. And we are seeing a "promoted" label in the search ads.

Saad AK spotted this and posted this screenshot on Twitter - I cannot currently replicate this but here is what the local pack ad looks like with the full "Advertisement" label written out:

Here is what it normally looks like, with just the "Ads" label:

We've reported on Google testing these labels a lot, including last month and 2020 and even as far back as 2010. It is not unusual for Google to tests these ad label variations.

In addition, Google is also testing a "promoted" label:

Looks like Google is testing ‘Promoted’ label on Mobile with a slight variation on the landing page URL too! Thoughts? @rustybrick @sengineland @sejournal for visibility pic.twitter.com/RpqyOcsyA5 — PPC hubbub 💬 (@ppchubbub) June 17, 2022

But it does seem way too packed in there in the local pack...

Forum discussion at Twitter.