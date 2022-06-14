New Google AdSense Shopping Links

Google AdSense launched a new labs feature named AdSense shopping links. Google said with these AdSense Shopping links, AdSense will add shopping links to the content of your eligible pages. Shopping links provide end users with relevant options to buy from.

AdSense publishers can see this by going to the optimization tab in their AdSense console, and then by clicking on "Labs." There you will see "Turn on AdSense shopping links." "AdSense will add shopping links to the content of your eligible pages. Shopping links provide end users with relevant options to buy from. The links take users to shopping ads and may help increase your earnings."

Here is a screenshot:

AdSense Shopping links are placed in your page's main content where Google will hyperlink existing words whenever Google detects a "shoppable product mention". By clicking on the link users are shown a number of shopping ads for the product.

Here is what AdSense Shopping links look like on desktop:

Here is the mobile version:

Google said they would limit the amount of your traffic enabled for shopping links to at most 10%, so their impact will be similarly limited.

Google added you will get paid if users click the shopping links and click any of the ads displayed. These AdSense Shopping links will automatically place shopping links on eligible pages on your site(s) for a percentage of users.

Here is the Google help document on this new feature.

