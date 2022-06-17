RSVP For The Google SEO Meetup In New York City

Google is holding an SEO meetup, a NYC Search Central meetup, on June 27th at 4:30pm, at the Google New York office. I believe this is a 3 hour event, one of the first in-person SEO events Google has held in a while, and it will take place in my neck of the woods - New York.

If you want to go, you need to complete this Google form and then pray you are one of the selected people to attend. Google wrote there are "a limited number of seats available" so Google said in order to have a "good mix of people for you to meet and network with" Google is making you fill out this form. You have until Tuesday, June 21st to fill out the form to be added to the potential list of people who can be invited to this SEO meetup.

I am honored to be going to the event with Google's Daniel Waisberg, Danny Sullivan and SEOs Lilly Ray, Glenn Gabe and Romain Damery.

Here are the tweets announcing it:

I'm super excited to announce that I'll be joined by @dannysullivan @glenngabe @lilyraynyc @RomainDamery and @rustybrick for the NYC Search Central meetup. If you live near by, check the details below! https://t.co/1DxnnRRQUj — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) June 16, 2022

Just a heads up, Google NYC requires proof of vaccination to enter the building. Google prefers you use the CLEAR Health Pass but you can also show your physical vaccination card, a photo of vaccination card or official Digital records of vaccination from your vaccine provider and/or public health authority.

Hope to see some of you there - and if you do get invited, I'd love to interview on my vlog if you have time.

Forum discussion at Twitter.