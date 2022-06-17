Daily Search Forum Recap: June 17, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Microsoft Advertising is now instituting an advertiser verification program, like Google Ads has. Google is testing the full "advertising" label in the local pack and a "promotion" label in the normal search ads. Google won't use Bing's index if it can't find any results. Google says do not post empty blank pages to the search results. Google is holding an SEO meetup on June 27th at the Google NYC office. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap today, go check it out and subscribe!
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Tremors, Product Reviews English, Search Console Updates, Twitter Do-Follows, UI Changes & More
Just when you thought the Google core update was done, we have been seeing big tremors this week that make us question if it was really done. Google product reviews update is still only rolled out for English content...
- Microsoft Advertising Now Requires Advertiser Identity Verification
Microsoft Advertising now requires advertiser identity verification to ensure that customers see ads from trusted sources, which improves customer experiences, the company said. "As part of this program, advertisers will be required to undergo a verification process to establish their legal identity," Microsoft added.
- Google Tests Full "Advertisement" Label In Local Pack & Promoted Ad Label
We have seen Google tests various labels for its Google Ads in search, including "Ads," "Sponsored," and of course "Advertisement." But now we are seeing the full written out "Advertisement" label in the local pack ads as well. And we are seeing a "promoted" label in the search ads.
- Google Does Not Use Bing's Index When It Has No Results
I found a super interesting question on Twitter the other day where someone asked, would it be possible for Google Search to use Microsoft Bing's index when Google has no results for a query. Like Bing would be Google's supplemental index. The answer is no, obviously but it was a new question I've never seen asked before.
- RSVP For The Google SEO Meetup In New York City
Google is holding an SEO meetup, a NYC Search Central meetup, on June 27th at 4:30pm, at the Google New York office. I believe this is a 3 hour event, one of the first in-person SEO events Google has held in a while, and it will take place in my neck of the woods - New York.
- Google: Don't Publish Empty Or Blank Pages
An SEO asked Google's John Mueller if it is okay or even a good idea to publish blank or empty pages so Google can find those URLs? John Mueller said no, don't publish empty pages to the web.
- Google Single URL Inspection Tool Doogler
Did you know that The URL inspection tool is powered by a Doogler, a Google dog, named Molly? Okay, maybe not but John Mueller shared this photo of this Doogler on Twitter
