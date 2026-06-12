This week, we covered the post-Google core update volatility that hit some folks hard throughout last weekend and this whole week. An updated zero click study shows Google Search is sending less and less traffic to the open web. Apple announced the all new Apple Intelligence and Siri AI. Bing gave searchers a way to disable AI responses in search. Apple also updated its Applebot documentation to include AI, crawl delay, and much more. Google created a new help document on trusting advice from third-party SEO tools and services. Google also updated its hiring an SEO document. Google Search was not impacted by the Gemini outage on Wednesday. Google launched Search profiles insights and analytics. Google Search Console may be releasing a new report or tool named platform property tooltips. Soon you will be able to connect your Google Business Profiles with Gemini. Google Shopping is testing linking directly to merchant sites. Schema.org added usage statistics to schema types. Google Ads is testing top pages links and images within sitelinks. Google is also testing blue dotted underlined sitelinks. Not to be outdone, Google is also testing dotted underlines and shaded URLs in the organic search result snippets. Google Ads also has this new campaign guidance with experiment power scores. Google Local Service Ads now support home listings. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

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