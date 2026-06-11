Google Search and its search generative features like AI Mode and AI Overviews were unaffected by yesterday's Gemini outage.

Gemini, which is Google's AI product, had several outages throughout yesterday and we know that Gemini powers some of Google Search, so I was curious if the outage had any impact on Google Search.

I asked Rajan Patel, VP, Engineering for Search at Google, and he said no, there was no impact to Google Search, at AI Mode and AI Overviews, related to the Gemini outage.

Josh Woodward from Google confirmed the outage on X saying, "Gemini is currently experiencing an outage. We're on it and will get everything back up ASAP. Some of the fixes are in, the rest coming very soon. Stay tuned for updates, and thanks for bearing with us!"

So I asked, "are AI Overviews and AI Mode impacted by this Gemini outage?"

Rajan Patel from Google replied, "No."

Here are those posts:

Update: Everything is back up and running, sorry again! — Josh Woodward (@joshwoodward) June 11, 2026

No. — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) June 11, 2026

It is good to know that at least this Gemini outage had no impact on Google Search.

Forum discussion at X.